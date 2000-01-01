StepStone Group Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:STEP)

North American company
Market Info - STEP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STEP

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:STEP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS85914M1071

Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private market investment firm. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets.

