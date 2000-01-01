Company Profile

Stericycle is the largest medical waste management service provider in North America, eclipsing all other competitors in size and scope of its operations. While Stericycle has one publicly traded competitor about 1/60 its size, Sharps Compliance, the industry is dominated by privately owned local companies. Through over 500 acquisitions, Stericycle has been a driving force in the consolidation of the medical waste management industry. Its customers range from physician offices to large hospitals, which cover over 1 million locations. In addition to handling regulated medical waste, Stericycle offers document destruction and call center services. In 2019, Stericycle generated $3.3 billion in revenue of which 80% was generated in the U.S.Stericycle Inc is engaged in providing regulated and compliance solutions to healthcare and commercial businesses. This includes the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, and a variety of training, and consulting.