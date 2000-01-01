Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

North American company
Company Info - SRCL

  • Market Cap$4.092bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SRCL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8589121081

Company Profile

Stericycle provides regulated medical waste management services to large-quantity generators (such as hospitals) and small-quantity generators (such as medical and dental offices). The company handles disposal via its massive network of processing facilities that house autoclaves (steam treatment to kill pathogens) and, to a lesser degree, incinerators. Medical waste includes the likes of needles, syringes, gloves, cultures, bloodied materials, and anatomical waste. The company also offers a host of ancillary services, including OSHA compliance, pharmaceutical waste management, sharps management, patient-communications solutions, hazardous waste pickup, and secure document destruction (Shred-it).Stericycle Inc is engaged in providing regulated and compliance solutions to healthcare and commercial businesses. This includes the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, and a variety of training, and consulting.

