Company Info - STE
- Market Cap$12.655bn
- SymbolNYSE:STE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINIE00BFY8C754
Company Profile
STERIS PLC is a provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company's business segments are Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies.