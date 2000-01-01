Sterling Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SBT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBT
- Market Cap$389.580m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SBT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS85917W1027
Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp Inc provides banking solutions, innovative loan products and outstanding personal service to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services.