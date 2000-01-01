Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial and bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling National Bank. Sterling National Bank is a full-service regional bank that primarily delivers products and services to small and middle market commercial businesses and affluent consumers. Those products and services include deposit, lending, and wealth management products. The bank's strategy emphasizes growth, efficiency, and relationship building with its niche target market. It primarily operates in the New York metropolitan and suburban markets. Nearly all of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, a plurality of which is in commercial real estate, followed by traditional commercial and industrial loans.Sterling Bancorp is a provider of financial services. The company functions through the Sterling National Bank, which delivers deposit, lending, and wealth management products to commercial businesses and affluent consumers.