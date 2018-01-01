Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Share Price

Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp is a global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services. It offers a hiring and risk management solution that begins with identity verification, followed by criminal background screening, credential verification, drug and health screening, processing of employee documentation required for onboarding, and ongoing risk monitoring. Its services are delivered through a purpose-built, proprietary, cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs.