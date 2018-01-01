Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Share Price

STER

Sterling Check Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Software - Infrastructure

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp is a global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services. It offers a hiring and risk management solution that begins with identity verification, followed by criminal background screening, credential verification, drug and health screening, processing of employee documentation required for onboarding, and ongoing risk monitoring. Its services are delivered through a purpose-built, proprietary, cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs.

NASDAQ:STER

US85917T1097

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest STER News