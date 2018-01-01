Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Share Price

STER
Sterling Check Corp
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp is a global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services. It offers a hiring and risk management solution that begins with identity verification, followed by criminal background screening, credential verification, drug and health screening, processing of employee documentation required for onboarding, and ongoing risk monitoring. Its services are delivered through a purpose-built, proprietary, cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs.
NASDAQ:STER
US85917T1097
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest STER News