Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co Inc is a construction company specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects. The company operates in three reportable segments namely, Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, and others. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. Specialty Services includes the services which are provided to the large, blue-chip companies in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, and warehousing, energy, mixed-use, and multi-family sectors. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Heavy Civil segment.Sterling Construction Co Inc is a civil construction company. The company operates through its subsidiaries in construction of buildings and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects.