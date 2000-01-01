Sterling Metals Corp (TSX:SAG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SAG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAG

  • Market CapCAD25.110m
  • SymbolTSX:SAG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA85941M1041

Company Profile

Sterling Metals Corp is engaged in the mining and exploration for silver and base metals. The projects include Sail Pond and Butt Township.Latin American Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the exploration and development of resource properties in Latin America. Its project consists of Paso Yobai project, and Itapoty diamond project.

Latest SAG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .