Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from three of its segments. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue, while the wholesale accessories and retail segments contribute sizable amounts. Geographically, most sales are in North America and South Africa, but the company's products also reach Europe, Asia, and Australia.Steven Madden Ltd designs, markets and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories.