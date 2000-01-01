Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp is a provider of real estate services. The company offers residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to the mortgage industry. Its operating segments include title insurance and related services, and ancillary services and corporate. Title insurance and related services include the functions of searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to real property. Ancillary services and corporate segment provide search and valuation services to the mortgage industry through Stewart Lender Services.