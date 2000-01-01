Company Profile

SThree PLC is involved in the staffing business. It provides contract and permanent recruitment services. The company operates in information and communication, engineering, energy, life sciences, banking, and finance sectors. It provides its service through various brands such as computer future, progressive, Huxley, real, orgtel, jpgray, Newington international and enterprise partners. The company operates in the UK, Ireland, Continental Europe, America, Asia Pacific and the Middle east.