Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

North American company
Company Info - SF

  • Market Cap$2.694bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8606301021

Company Profile

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial service firms.Stifel Financial Corp is a full-service brokerage and investment banking firm. It provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, businesses, and municipalities.

Latest SF news

