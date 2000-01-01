Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)
North American company
- Market Cap$2.694bn
- SymbolNYSE:SF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS8606301021
Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial service firms.Stifel Financial Corp is a full-service brokerage and investment banking firm. It provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, businesses, and municipalities.