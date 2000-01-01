Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB is Sweden based company. It is an independent creator, publishers, and distributors of digital games. The company works in one business segment that is Game Industry. The game portfolio of the company consists of call of war, conflict of nations, unravel, the world at war, and others. The company receives maximum revenue from publication and development of online games and contracting. The company's main market regions are France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States of America.