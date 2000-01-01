Stirling Industries (LSE:STRL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STRL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STRL
- Market Cap£3.800m
- SymbolLSE:STRL
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFX0W490
Company Profile
Stirling Industries PLC is a specialist engineering company.The Company operates in three divisions such as Combustion Technology, Heat Exchange and Process division.