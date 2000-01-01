Company Profile

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.STMicroelectronics NV is a semiconductor company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products used in different microelectronic applications, including automotive products, consumer products and control systems and others.