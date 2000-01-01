STMicroelectronics NV (LSE:0INB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 0INB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 0INB
- Market Cap€17.153bn
- SymbolLSE:0INB
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINNL0000226223
Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV is a semiconductor company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products used in different microelectronic applications, including automotive products, consumer products and control systems and others.