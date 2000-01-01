STMicroelectronics NV (LSE:0INB)

UK company
Company Info - 0INB

  • Market Cap€17.153bn
  • SymbolLSE:0INB
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0000226223

Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV is a semiconductor company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products used in different microelectronic applications, including automotive products, consumer products and control systems and others.

