Company Info - STM

  • Market Cap$37.649bn
  • SymbolNYSE:STM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8610121027

Company Profile

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.STMicroelectronics NV is a semiconductor company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products used in different microelectronic applications, including automotive products, consumer products and control systems and others.

