Sto SE & Co KGaA (XETRA:STO3)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STO3
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STO3
- Market Cap€322.700m
- SymbolXETRA:STO3
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE0007274136
Company Profile
Sto SE & Co KGaA is a manufacturer of products and systems for building coatings. The product range includes facade systems, facade coatings, products for interiors, floor coatings and products for concrete restoration. Business activities of the company are functioned through Western Europe (including Germany), Northern/Eastern Europe and America/Asia. The company generates most of its sales from the Western Europe.Sto SE & Co KGaA is manufacturer of products and systems for building coatings. The product range includes facade systems, facade coatings, products for interiors, floor coatings and products for concrete restoration.