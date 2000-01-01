Company Profile

Sto SE & Co KGaA is a manufacturer of products and systems for building coatings. The product range includes facade systems, facade coatings, products for interiors, floor coatings and products for concrete restoration. Business activities of the company are functioned through Western Europe (including Germany), Northern/Eastern Europe and America/Asia. The company generates most of its sales from the Western Europe.Sto SE & Co KGaA is manufacturer of products and systems for building coatings. The product range includes facade systems, facade coatings, products for interiors, floor coatings and products for concrete restoration.