Stobart Group Ltd is an infrastructure and support services business. The company's operating segment includes Aviation, Energy, Rail and Civils, Investments, and Infrastructure. Stobart Energy segment specializes in the supply of sustainable biomass for the generation of renewable energy. It generates maximum revenue from the Energy segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK and also has a presence in Europe and Ireland and Rest of world.