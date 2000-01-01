Company Profile

Stockland is Australia’s largest housing developer, and this division generates about a third of the group’s funds-from-operations. Nearly two thirds comes from commercial property, mostly retail, and a small amount comes from a retirement living business. The mix is evolving. Earnings from the residential development division are volatile and we expect them to ease off a 2019 cyclical high. Also, Stockland predominantly builds freestanding homes and townhouses but is aiming to grow its apartments pipeline. In commercial property the group is trimming retail and adding office and industrial via acquisitions and developments. Stockland-stapled securities comprise one share in the corporation that largely operates developments and one unit in a trust that holds the property portfolio.Stockland Corp Ltd develops and manages real estate projects. It invests in retail, office, logistics and office park properties as well as in residential properties and retirement living facilities.