Company Profile

Stockland is a diversified property developer and investor. About 70% of EBIT is rental income from its Australian commercial property portfolio, split among retail (43% of the portfolio), office (7%), and industrial (19%). Residential and retirement living contribute 22% and 9% of EBIT, respectively. Low but stable growth is expected from the commercial portfolio. The current strategy is to sell around AUD 500 million of smaller and lower-growth shopping centres and redeploy the capital to developing new industrial facilities, effectively reducing weighting to retail malls. Stockland has also significantly pared back its development program for its retail malls.Stockland Corp Ltd develops and manages real estate projects. It invests in retail, office, logistics and office park properties as well as in residential properties and retirement living facilities.