StoneCo Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:STNE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - STNE
- Market Cap$20.660bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:STNE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINKYG851581069
Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd is a provider of financial technology solutions. The company offers solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. Its Stone Business Model combines advanced, end-to-end, cloud-based technology platforms; differentiated hyper-local and integrated distribution approaches; and white-glove, on-demand customer service.