Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates the cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company sells cemetery products and services both at the time of death, which it refers to as at-need and prior to the time of death, which it refers to as pre-need. Its two divisions are cemetery operations and funeral homes, the former accounting for the majority of revenues.Stonemor Partners LP mainly provides various products and services through the ownership, development, and operation of cemeteries and funeral homes in multiple states. It sells products and services at the time of death and prior to death (preneed).