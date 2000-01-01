StoneX Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SNEX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SNEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNEX
- Market Cap$1.214bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SNEX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS8618961085
Company Profile
StoneX Group is a global brokerage and financial services firm. Its service offerings are execution, risk management, advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services. The firm operates in five segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Its customers include governmental and nongovernmental organizations, and commercial banks, brokers, institutional investors, and investment banks. The commercial hedging and securities segments are the firm’s largest segments in terms of income.INTL FCStone Inc is a financial services organization. It is engaged in providing financial products and advisory and execution services that help its clients access market liquidity, maximize profits and manage risk.