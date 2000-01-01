StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ:SNEX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SNEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNEX
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SNEX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS8618961085
Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc, formerly INTL FCStone Inc is a United States-based company. The firm is an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organizations, and investors to the global markets ecosystem through a digital platform, end-to-end clearing and execution services. The company serves commercial, institutional, retail, and payments clients.INTL FCStone Inc is a financial services organization. It is engaged in providing financial products and advisory and execution services that help its clients access market liquidity, maximize profits and manage risk.