Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company. Its operations are organized into six divisions: Consumer Board segment provides high-quality virgin fiber carton board; Packaging Solutions division provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services that are designed for a wide array of applications; Biomaterials division offers pulp grades to meet the demands of paper, board, tissue, textile, and hygiene product producers; Wood Products division provides innovative wood-based solutions for construction, window, door, packaging and decoration industries, Paper division involves a wide product portfolio for print and office use; and Others. Geographically it carries on sales in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Poland, China, and other regions.Stora Enso Oyj is the provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wood and paper. It produces products related to the forestry industry, including paper, pulp and wood products, such as sawn timber.