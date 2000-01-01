StorageVault Canada Inc (TSX:SVI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SVI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SVI

  • Market CapCAD1.324bn
  • SymbolTSX:SVI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA86212H1055

Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in owing, operating and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Latest SVI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .