STORE Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STOR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STOR
- Market Cap$8.721bn
- SymbolNYSE:STOR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINUS8621211007
Company Profile
STORE Capital Corp is engaged in the business of acquisition, investments, and management of single tenant operational real estate. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of investments with over 1,500 property across the US.