Story-I Ltd (ASX:SRY)

APAC company
Market Info - SRY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SRY

  • Market CapAUD5.060m
  • SymbolASX:SRY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SRY9

Company Profile

Story-I Ltd is an authorised reseller of Apple products. It offers a wide selection of Apple iPad, iPods, iPhone, Macbook and iMac series, including a huge range of accessories.

Latest SRY news

