Company Profile

Straco Corp Ltd is a Singapore-based company involved in the development and management of tourism-related businesses. The group operates in two segments, Aquariums and Giant Observation Wheel. Aquariums represent the operation of aquatic-related facilities and tourist attractions, including sea mammal performances. Retail, food, and beverage are auxiliary goods and services arising from the operation of the above facilities. Giant Observation Wheel (GOW) represents the operation of a circular giant observation structure, and provision of commercial space. The company generates its majority of the revenue from Aquariums segment.