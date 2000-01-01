Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY)

North American company
Company Info - SDY

  • Market CapCAD91.960m
  • SymbolTSE:SDY
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8625471062

Company Profile

Strad Energy Services Ltd is an energy service company. It provides rental equipment and matting solutions to oil, gas, and energy infrastructure sectors. The company also focuses on upstream oil and gas, and energy infrastructure.

