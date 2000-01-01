Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SDY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SDY
- Market CapCAD91.960m
- SymbolTSE:SDY
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA8625471062
Company Profile
Strad Energy Services Ltd is an energy service company. It provides rental equipment and matting solutions to oil, gas, and energy infrastructure sectors. The company also focuses on upstream oil and gas, and energy infrastructure.