Company Profile

Straits Trading Co Ltd is an investment company. The company is organized into four major business segments, Resources, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others. Resources segment involved in the smelting of tin concentrates and tin bearing materials, the production of various grades of refined tin metal and the sale and delivery of the refined tin metal. The Real Estate segment comprises property investment, sales, and leasing, property development, as well as property and real estate fund management. Its Hospitality business includes hotel ownership and hotel management. Others comprise group-level corporate and treasury services. The company has operational footprints across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, and China. It derives maximum revenue from the Resources segment.Straits Trading Co Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in real estate investment, tin mining and smelting, provision of real estate fund management services, corporate finance advisory services, management of hospitality & operation of hotels.