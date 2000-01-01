Strata-X Energy Ltd CDR (ASX:SXA)
- Market CapAUD7.260m
- SymbolASX:SXA
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SXA7
Strata-X Energy Ltd is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the states of Texas, California, North Dakota and Illinois within the United States and within Western Australia, Australia.