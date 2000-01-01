Stratabound Minerals Corp (TSX:SB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SB

  • Market CapCAD3.450m
  • SymbolTSX:SB
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA86268E3032

Company Profile

Stratabound Minerals Corp is a natural resource company. The company is engaged in exploration of mineral resource properties in New Brunswick. The company had one reportable segment; exploration properties.

Latest SB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .