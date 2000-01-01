Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STRA
- Market Cap$3.376bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:STRA
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINUS86272C1036
Company Profile
Strayer Education Inc provides academic programs through Strayer University. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fields including business administration, accounting, information technology, and health services administration.