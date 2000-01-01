Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - STRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STRA

  • Market Cap$3.376bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:STRA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS86272C1036

Company Profile

Strayer Education Inc provides academic programs through Strayer University. It offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fields including business administration, accounting, information technology, and health services administration.

Latest STRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .