Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOR
- Market CapAUD20.770m
- SymbolASX:SOR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SOR0
Company Profile
Strategic Elements Ltd explores, mines and processes rare earths and rare metals. It holds 100% interest in 5 granted tenements in the South Island of New Zealand, New South Wales and Queensland, and an application for a tenement in Western Australia.