Strategic Resources, Inc. (TSX:SR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SR

  • Market CapCAD7.320m
  • SymbolTSX:SR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA86277X3004

Company Profile

Strategic Resources Inc is engaged in the business of evaluating mineral properties. Principally, it is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of the mineral resources.

Latest SR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .