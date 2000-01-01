Company Profile

Straumann manufactures and distributes dental supplies and equipment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from dental implant and restorative products. Through its international subsidiaries, Straumann is an established leader in the implant specialty market around the globe, generating most of its sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; North America; followed by Asia, and Latin America.Straumann Holding AG is active in the field of implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. It researches and develops implants, instruments, computer-aided design prosthetics and tissue regeneration products.