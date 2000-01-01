Street Capital Group Inc (TSE:SCB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCB

  • Market CapCAD82.470m
  • SymbolTSE:SCB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorSpecialty Finance
  • Currency
  • ISINCA86326Q1081

Company Profile

Street Capital Group Inc is a financial services company which offers a broad range of deposit and residential mortgage solutions in Canada.

Latest SCB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .