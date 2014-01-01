Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - STK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STK

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:STK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AYR7

Company Profile

Strickland Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company with projects in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and cobalt. The projects include Doolgunna project, Bryah basin project, Horse Well gold project, Morgan range project, and Paterson project.Alloy Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration of projects including Horse Well Gold Project and Ophara Cobalt Gold Project.

Latest STK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .