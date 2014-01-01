Company Profile

Strickland Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company with projects in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and cobalt. The projects include Doolgunna project, Bryah basin project, Horse Well gold project, Morgan range project, and Paterson project.Alloy Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration of projects including Horse Well Gold Project and Ophara Cobalt Gold Project.