Strike Energy Ltd is principally engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Australia. It operates in the business segment of Exploration and Evaluation activity in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project and Perth basin.Strike Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration and development company engaged in evaluation and development of energy projects and production of oil and gas in Australia.