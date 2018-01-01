Strip Tinning Holdings (LSE:STG) Share Price

STG
Strip Tinning Holdings
UK company
Consumer Cyclical
Auto Parts
Company Profile
Strip Tinning Holdings PLC manufactures specialist flexible electrical connectors related primarily to heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle battery packs, increasingly using flexible and lightweight printed circuit technology that also has growing application elsewhere within vehicles. The group consists of two business lines: Glazing and EV.
