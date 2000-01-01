Strix Group (LSE:KETL)

UK company
Company Info - KETL

  • Market Cap£370.500m
  • SymbolLSE:KETL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINIM00BF0FMG91

Company Profile

Strix Group PLC is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of kettle safety controls and other complementary water temperature management components involving water heating and temperature control, steam management and water filtration.

