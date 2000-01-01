Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (XETRA:SAX)
- Market Cap€3.999bn
- SymbolXETRA:SAX
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- ISINDE0007493991
Stroeer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising. The products includes traditional posters and advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters and on public transport through digital and interactive offerings.