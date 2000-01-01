Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:852)

  • Market CapHKD701.060m
  • SymbolSEHK:852
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG853951203

Company Profile

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in trading of crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical products in China.

