Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:852)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 852
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 852
- Market CapHKD701.060m
- SymbolSEHK:852
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINKYG853951203
Company Profile
Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in trading of crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemical products in China.