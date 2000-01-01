Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Company Info - SBBP
- Market Cap$102.450m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SBBP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINIE00BYZ5XL97
Company Profile
Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development, in-licensing, acquisition, and commercialization of various complementary products and product candidates that target rare diseases.