Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SQP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SQP

  • Market CapCAD23.400m
  • SymbolTSE:SQP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINCA86336Y1097

Company Profile

Strongco Corp sells and rents new and used equipments and provides after-sale product support and services. operating in infrastructure, construction, mining, oil and gas exploration, forestry and industrial markets in Canada and the United States.

Latest SQP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .