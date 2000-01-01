Structural Monitoring Systems ADR (ASX:SMN)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SMN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SMN3

Company Profile

Structural Monitoring Systems PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes Comparative Vacuum Monitoring technology. The company operates in three divisions namely CVM IP, Avionics/audio, CVM. It has operations in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Australia.Structural Monitoring Systems PLC, through its subsidiaries develops and commercializes Comparative Vacuum Monitoring technology. It has operations in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Latest SMN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .