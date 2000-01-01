Company Profile

Structural Monitoring Systems PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes Comparative Vacuum Monitoring technology. The company operates in three divisions namely CVM IP, Avionics/audio, CVM. It has operations in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Australia.