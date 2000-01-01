Company Profile

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, and spinal devices. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Roughly one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.Stryker Corp is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical equipment, instruments, and implantable devices. Its products include hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, and spinal devices.